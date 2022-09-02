News Desk

Punjab Home Dept reviews security of PM House, Maryam Nawaz

The Punjab Home Department on Friday directed to rationalise the security of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s house and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

“The PM house and Maryam Nawaz should be given as much security as they need,” the Home Department ordered.

“There has been no direction to reduce the security of the PM house and that of Maryam Nawaz. Only the Lahore police have been asked to rationalise the security of both of them,” it stated.

“The Lahore police will decide how much security is required for the PM House and Maryam Nawaz,” said the Home Department.

