Agencies

Punjab to spend Rs22b on construction of 50 roads, flyovers in Multan

MULTAN    –    The Punjab government is spending huge amount of Rs. 22 billion on the construction of highways in Multan and work on more than 50 roads including flyovers was in progress.

Executive Engineer Highways Ghulam Nabi expressed these views while talking in office of Public Relations here on Thursday.

He said that the construction of two-way road from Syedanwala Bypass Bosan road to Chenab river bank was underway at a cost of Rs one billion and added that the completion of project would widen the Bosan road to Head Muhammad Wala road by 80 feet and reduce the journey time between Multan to Bhakkar, Layyah and Taunsa Sharif.

Likewise, carriageway was being constructed from Sher Shah to Nishtar-II Shujaabad road along with Shujabad canal at a cost of Rs. 560 million.

This project would reduce the distance between DG Khan and Motorway interchange, he added.

Ghulam Nabi further informed that Rs. 2.80 billion were being spent on the construction of Nadirabad flyover Muzaffarabad and it would be two stage in terms of its nature and the traffic would be kept flowing towards Sher Shah, Multan Cantt and Industrial Estate at the same time. The pile work was in progress on it and the project will be completed by 2024.

More Stories
Islamabad

Bilawal terms aid from China as timely, useful

Islamabad

Parents urge FDE to simplify the registration process for admission

Islamabad

Public rejects hike in oil prices

Islamabad

Man stabbed to death in capital

Islamabad

Role and importance of skills sector for employment, income generation, and empowerment highlighted

Islamabad

38 more dengue patients surface in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

Police arrest 11 suspects in search operation

Islamabad

Justice (r) Nasira asks Imran to seek court’s apology in contempt case

Karachi

President visits flood relief camp to review facilities

Karachi

WB expresses willingness to restore rain-affected infrastructure: Wahab

1 of 10,224

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More