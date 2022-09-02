News Desk

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 08th PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 5,331.96 million.

These schemes were approved in the 8th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Strategic Planning & Implementation Unit of HUD&PHED at the cost of Rs. 690.000 million, Rehabilitation of Akwal-Tammun-Multan Khurdh-Shah Muhammad Wali to CPEC TARAP Interchange L=49.00KM, Jhelum at the cost of Rs. 2,641.950 million, Widening / Improvement / Rehabilitation / Re-Construction of Kabirwala Jhang Road up-to District Boundary Khanewal including Link to Motorway M-4 Length = 61.75KM (Taken up length 10.44KM), District Khanewal at the cost of Rs. 719.933 million, Rehabilitation of Gujrat Noora Mandiala Road Length = 16.90KM in District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 665.298 million and Rehabilitation of Road from Jalalpur Jattan Shahbazpur Road to Head Marala Road via Chopala I/C Bridge Length = 17.20KM in District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 614.779 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

