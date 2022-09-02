Rescue-1122 shifts 6,076 injured to hospitals in Aug

FAISALABAD – Punjab Emergency Service Res­cue-1122 shifted 6,076 injured persons to various hospitals of the district during the month of August. The monthly performance report was issued in a monthly re­view meeting held at rescue central station here Thursday. In the meet­ing, it was informed that Rescue teams rescued 11,784 victims in different incidents of which 5,343 were provided first-aid on the spot.

As many as 6,076 injured were rushed to various hospitals in the district of which 365 succumbed to their injuries. 25 people died on the spot during road accidents.

A spokesperson to the Rescue Faisalabad said that 10,239 emer­gency calls were responded to dur­ing the month.