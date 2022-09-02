Role and importance of skills sector for employment, income generation, and empowerment highlighted

ISLAMABAD – A seminar on China-Pakistan Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Cooperation and Development was held besides the launching ceremony of China-Pakistan TVET Exchange and Cooperation series activities at Pakistan Embassy China.

Executive Director, NAVTTC, Sajid Baloch addressed the International Seminar on Skills Training and Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET).

He emphasized upon the role and importance of skills sector for employment, income generation, and empowerment.

Technical and Vocational Education and skill development are globally proved as the key to alleviating poverty, achieving sustainable economic development, peace, and prosperity.

The government of Pakistan is fully committed to human resource development and skills development. The biggest initiative of “Prime Minster Youth Skills Development Program” is being executed through National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC). The main focus is on Hi-Tech skills, IT skills like Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce, graphic designing, Robotics, Cyber Security, Hospitality etc, he said.

In addition, the government has just approved a new project for setting up 250 VTIs Vocational Training Institutes all over Pakistan. Many of these new VTIs will also serve as joint testing and certification centers for the NAVTTC-TAKAMOL Saudi Arabia Skill verification programme to test and certify the Pakistani skilled potential emigrants for Saudi Arabia.

The government is committed to provide employment to over a million skilled workforces, for local and international job market and uplift socio-economic status of 1.67 million family members through provision of in demand income generating skills, Baloch said.

According to Mr. Sajid Baloch, NAVTTC is contributing to national human resource development and has generated a large number of employments for the skilled youth, overseas and nationally, benefitting the individuals as well as the national economy.

The government is focusing on imparting quality and demand driven skills among youth and NAVTTC under the guidance of Minister for Education and Professional Training, Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, NAVTTC has taken numerous steps to organize Skills and TVET system of the country on modern lines, and is delivering premium trainings, as per international standards.

NAVTTC has trained 379,350 youth as certified skilled professionals with 71% employed in the labour market. 40,361 youth have been trained in High-Tech skills e.g. Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cyber Security & IT.

NAVTTC developed National Skills Information System (NSIS) to ensure data management of the skilled trainees.

NAVTTC also established National Employment Exchange Tool (NEXT) & Job Portal with Databank of 4,00,000 certified skilled youth and 3,00,000 jobs from 700 employers available in real-time. 46,725 skilled workers have been certified and mainstreamed through RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning) and Under National Vocational Qualifications Framework (NVQF) NAVTTC has developed 200 Qualifications.

Executive Director said that NAVTTC is making all-out efforts to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled workforce in Pakistan and the Government of Pakistan intends to take full advantage of learning through the rich experience of developing countries like China in all spheres of economy, especially in the Technical and Vocational Education and skills sector.