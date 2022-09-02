Senate body for delaying MDCAT exams by two months
ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday urged the authorities concerned to delay the MDCAT exams by at least 2 months, whether to be conducted provincially or federally.
The chairman committee maintained that exams should also be conducted as per the PMDC Bill, which is yet to be passed. He said that since the bill now is to be passed eventually, we support the government in the larger interest of the students. He said that there is no point in impeding the process and keeping the students in an uncertain position. Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi said that students are already suffering from psychological issues due to corona first and now by the floods. Senator Rubina Khalid said that the students are in no position to appear in the exams anytime soon. The committee urged the ministry to take appropriate steps to ease the pain of the students of KP and Balochistan affected by floods. The Special Secretary M/o NHSR&C informed the committee that exams for the medical students of Balochistan and KP has been delayed from 7th September to 14 September however further delay is expected because of floods and decision on the timeline of implementation of the PMDC Bill.
The committee also raised the question regarding the number of children below 10 years of age in Pakistan suffering from anaemia and in stunting. The Director (reg) Programmes apprised the committee that Pakistan is one of the countries in the world with the highest burden of malnutrition. According to National Survey (NNS) 2018, one of the largest surveys conducted internationally so far, an estimated 40.2 percent of children under the age of five years and stunned (Chronic Malnutrition) and nearly 17.7 percent are wasted (Acute Malnutrition). He said that both these figures exceed WHO emergency threshold levels. NNS 2018 also revealed continued high rates of micronutrient deficiencies in children and women. A total of 54 percent children are anaemic, 52 percent are vitamin A and 63 percent are vitamin D deficient. Similarly, 43 percent mothers are anaemic, 27 percent suffer from vitamin A and 80 percent from vitamin D deficiency.
The cumulative effect of lost manpower hours, heal expenses and lower productivity due to malnutrition is huge. The committee was further informed that currently there is no direct federal government funding for intervention addressing child malnutrition in federally administered areas. Ministry of NHSR&C, government of Pakistan, has prepared a comprehensive PC-1 to address malnutrition among mothers and children with the name of “Tackling Malnutrition Induced Stunning in Pakistan” worth Rs303.5b for 5 years; 2021-26 which has been approved by the Planning Commission and is waiting release of funds. The ministry informed that Nutrition Wing Ministry of NHSR&C in collaboration with provincial departments of Health, UN agencies and NGO partners are working on Stunting Prevention, Counselling & Supplementation for prevention, infant and young children feeding (IYCF), breastfeeding promotion and protection, community management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM), Food Fortification through the National Fortification Alliance (NFA), Adolescent Nutrition and Elimination of Trans -Fatty Acids (TFAs).
The Senate panel also took up the application of one Sahibzada Abu Zar, 2nd year medical student in Ukraine for accommodating Pakistani medical students who had suffered due to war and now seeking admission in Pakistan medical colleges, put forward by Senator Rubina Khalid. Through the application the Pakistani Ukrainian students requested exemption from the National Equivalency Board Exam (NEB) on the basis of extraordinary situation. The PMC officials proposed that as a special case, the Medical & Dental Council has considered the subject matter and has approved below policy to adjust Pakistani students admitted in Ukrainian Medical Institution seeking transfer to necessarily undergo the NEB exam with certain exemption only for 2021-2022 session for students studying in Ukraine including that any student who qualifies NED 1st year exam or 2nd year Exam but has not qualified 1st year exams or 2nd year Exam from his parent foreign college will be allowed admission in 1st year or 2nd year in Pakistan. Student who qualifies NEB 1st year or 2nd year exam and has also qualified 1st year or 2nd year exam from his parent college will be allowed admission in 2nd or 3rd year in Pakistan. Exceptions also include that the transfer policy will be applicable to students from all Ukrainian colleges irrespective of the grades. The Education Manager also said that all admission will be subject to the availability of vacant seats and rules of the concerned universities. The committee directed the PMC to show grace and ease for the Russia-Ukrainian war-affected students and make all updates and syllabi available on the website for timely correspondence.
Earlier in the meeting, The Prime University of Nursing Sciences Technology Islamabad Bill, 2022 presented by Senator Naseebullah Bazai and the Pakistan Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2022 moved by Senator Mustaq Ahmed Khan was also taken up. The Advisor HEC briefed the committee on the proposed Prime University of Nursing Sciences Technology, Islamabad and apprised that the university submitted a feasibility report to HEC for grant of ‘No objection Certificate’ (NOC) in the light of the guidelines for the establishment of a new university or an institute of higher education, which is under the process of evaluation/initial scrutiny. He said that upon meeting all requirements and competition of all modalities, including physical inspection and issuance of HEC’s NOC, the charter of the proposed institute will be vetted as per federal universities ordinances (FUO), 2002 and forwarded to the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training for processing and enactment from the Nation Assembly of Pakistan. The chairman committee directed the Advisor HEC to expedite the process of corresponding the observations found in the initial scrutiny and give a final verdict on whether or not the university fulfils the required criteria for NOC. He said that once the process is done other considerations will fall in place in accordance with the ministry’s decision.