Sh Rashid lashes out at govt over hike in POL prices

ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that it was a pity that contrary to the international market where the petroleum products (POL) prices were on the decline, the coalition government here in Pakistan had increased them. In a tweet, he said that not only that, only on Wednesday, the government increased the power rates by Rs 4 per unit. “Those who think that people are toothless will later repent on that,” he added. Rashid also praised the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for showing patience during the hearing of contempt of court case against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Former interior minister, also a close associate of the PTI chairman, was of the view that the government would develop relations with Israel and restore trade links with India on the pretext of devastating floods in the country.