Anadolu

Spain beat Bulgaria 114-87 in 2022 EuroBasket opener

Spain beat Bulgaria 114-87 on Thursday in Group A of the 2022 European Basketball Championship (EuroBasket) opening game.

Willy Hernangomez led the Spaniards with 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists while Lorenzo Brown added 17 points in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Aleksandar Vezenkov had 26 points and 11 rebounds in a losing effort.

Türkiye will take on Montenegro and Belgium will face the Georgian hosts Thursday in the other Group A games.

The top four teams in each of the four groups will qualify for Round 16 with the final stage held in Berlin from Sept. 10 – 18.

The eight winners will battle in the quarterfinals on Sept.13 – 14, before the semifinals on Sept. 16.

The final will be played on Sept. 18 with the third-place match on the same day.

More Stories
Sports

Serena Williams beats 2nd seed Kontaveit to qualify for 3rd round of US Open

Newspaper

Champion Raducanu out of US Open as Nadal survives scare

Newspaper

Cycling, football events held in SOP-organized National Games

Newspaper

Saim’s sparkling 92 steers Sindh to second consecutive success

Newspaper

India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs to march into Super 4s

Newspaper

PFB President Fakhar Shah meets Governor Gilgit-Baltistan

Newspaper

Performers of U19 domestic season begin camp in Lahore ahead of PJL draft

Sports

England name unchanged squad for South Africa decider

Newspaper

Afghanistan hammer Bangladesh to become 1st team to book Super 4 spot

Newspaper

Omar Khalid spearheads Pakistan team at World Golf C’ship in Paris

1 of 2,024

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More