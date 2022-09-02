Spain beat Bulgaria 114-87 in 2022 EuroBasket opener

Spain beat Bulgaria 114-87 on Thursday in Group A of the 2022 European Basketball Championship (EuroBasket) opening game.

Willy Hernangomez led the Spaniards with 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists while Lorenzo Brown added 17 points in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Aleksandar Vezenkov had 26 points and 11 rebounds in a losing effort.

Türkiye will take on Montenegro and Belgium will face the Georgian hosts Thursday in the other Group A games.

The top four teams in each of the four groups will qualify for Round 16 with the final stage held in Berlin from Sept. 10 – 18.

The eight winners will battle in the quarterfinals on Sept.13 – 14, before the semifinals on Sept. 16.

The final will be played on Sept. 18 with the third-place match on the same day.