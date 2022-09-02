Sri Lanka win thriller to reach Super 4

DUBAI – Sri Lanka chased down a target of 184 with four balls and two wickets to spare to qualify to the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

In a game that swung back and forth, Sri Lanka held their nerve under pressure to sneak in a two-wicket win and qualify to the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022. Chasing 184, Sri Lanka started off well, but soon found themselves in trouble at 77/4 in the ninth over. Kusal Mendis, helped by a series of let-offs, compiled a half-century, and Dasun Shanaka added momentum to the innings to take Sri Lanka close. However, Bangladesh struck again in quick succession to come out on top.

At 158/7 in the 18th over, Sri Lanka’s hopes appeared done and dusted, but helped by a boundary off a no-ball in the penultimate over, Sri Lanka managed 17 runs off Ebadot Hossain’s over to turn the game on its head. Asitha Fernando, on debut, hit 10 off three balls, including a crucial four off the second ball in the final over to help Sri Lanka complete their second-highest run chase in T20Is. It was also the highest-ever successful run chase in UAE in T20Is, beating Afghanistan’s run chase of 180 against UAE in 2016.

Sharing his views, player of the match Kusal Mendis said: “First six overs, I played my normal game and did that all through. On the no ball, I came out to bat again, and had a good plan and wanted to complete the game. I had a few chances. I did the best for the team. I did a lot of practice in Sri Lanka in the last six months. I know my job according to the team’s point of view. I will do everything that is best for my team. Thank You, Sri Lanka supporters.”

Scores in brief

BANGLADESH 183/7 in 20 overs (Afif Hossain 39, Mehidy Hasan 38; Chamika Karunaratne 2-32) lost to SRI LANKA 184/8 in 19.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 60, Dasun Shanaka 45; Ebadot Hossain 3-51) by 2 wickets.