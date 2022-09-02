WHO pledges support for flood-victims in Pakistan

Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Ahmed Al-Mandhari has pledged to continue supporting flood-hit victims in Pakistan.

Ahmed Al-Mandhari said this in a telephonic conversation with the Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel.

The Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), contacted the Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel on the telephone and exchanged views on the current prevailing situation after the floods.

Qadir Patel thanked the World Health Organization for helping the flood victims, the WHO has a key role in the health sector, he added.

The minister of health informed the Regional Director about the damage caused by the flood in Pakistan, he said that there has been a large scale destruction as a result of the flood in Pakistan.

He said that floods in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have severely damaged the basic health system.

The WHO regional director said that the flood victims will continue to be fully supported.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Uncategorized

Bhakkar: Truck driver arrested for selling relief goods to junk dealer

Uncategorized

Contempt Notice: SHC bars ECP from action against PTI leaders

Uncategorized

20 people recovered alive after building collapses in Khairpur

Uncategorized

KP CS reviews relief, rescue operations in flood-hit areas

Uncategorized

Flood victims are living at roads, says CM Murad Ali Shah

Uncategorized

Shahbaz Gill transferred to cardiac centre of PIMS: sources

Uncategorized

NA-108 Faisalabad: Imran Khan’s nomination papers accepted

Uncategorized

Afraz Ahmad appointed as new DGPR

Uncategorized

37 medical camps set up in KP flood-hit areas

Uncategorized

RMI conducts 160 kidney transplants in KP

1 of 76

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More