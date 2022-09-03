141 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE – Around 141 new coronavirus cases were reported across Punjab on Friday. According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 521,179, while the total deaths were recorded at 13,607 altogether. The P&SHD confirmed that 49 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Lahore,15 in Hafizabad, nine each in Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan, seven in Rawalpindi, four each in Faisalabad and Sargodha, three each in Bhakkar, Multan and Sahiwal, two in Gujrat, one each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Sheikhupura, Okara and Lodhran district, and five in Bahawalpur during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 11,905,652 tests for Covid-19 so far, while 504,888 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The department urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day. The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against coronavirus. People should contact 1033 immediately on showing of symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged citizens.

46 MORE CASES OF DENGUE IN PUNJAB

About 46 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday while no loss of life was recorded. According to the health department, a total of 1,302 cases of dengue virus had been reported so far during the current year while four people died and 307 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 15 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 19 in Lahore, one each in Sialkot, Okara, Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, in Sahiwal, Sargodha, two in Rahimyar Khan and four cases were reported in Gujranwala.

An anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) eliminated dengue larvae at 3,119 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 453,706 indoor and 115,674 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae in different places. The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.