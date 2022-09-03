3 persons killed in separate incidents

Attock-Three persons died while 13 got injured in two different incidents in Attock. In the first incident, three persons died while seven received multiple injuries when a dumper and a van collided near Mohra Chowk in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station.

The deceased include Roshan Deen (dumper driver), Ajmal and Hussain while the injured included Sheraz, Ishtiaq and five others whose identity could not be ascertained till the filing of this report. Two ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal.

The dead body of the dumper driver was pulled out of the dumper after continuous efforts of two hours. In another incident, six persons including four brothers got injured in result of a clash between two rival groups over some dispute at general bus stand Attock.

Those injured include Tauseer, Shakil, Khalil, Jameel (all real brothers), Atif and Danish. Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted them to DHQ Hospital Attock. Meanwhile, police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 40 litre liquor, 3.7 kg hashish and 2.2 kg heroin. Those arrested include Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Imran, Sana Ullah and Basharat Ali.