ACS lays floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada of Levies Force

QUETTA – Zahid Saleem, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Friday paid a visit to the Directorate General Balochistan Levies Force, Quetta, according to a statement.

Upon arrival, smartly turned out contingent of levies force presented salute to him. Zahid Saleem accompanied by Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada of Balochistan Levies Force.

Director Admin, Balochistan Levies Force, Abdul Ghafar Magsi gave detailed briefing about the performance of BLF, including capacity building, establishment of model check posts, geo-fencing, setting up data and resource centre, levies training centre, arms and ammunition and procurement of vehicles.

Zahid Saleem later inspected meeting hall, control room and IT branch. On the occasion, Additional Secretary, Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Deputy Secretary, Mumtaz Marri, Director Operation, Adil Bughti, Deputy Director Admin, Shah Nawaz Mandokhail, Section Officer, Sadiq Ali Haidri, Establishment Officer, Adil Khan, Commandant Col (retd) Muhammad Anwar Baloch, Deputy Commandant, Iftikhar Baloch, PRO to Director General, Balochistan Levies Force and others were also present.