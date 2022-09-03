Afghan Shia Hazaras settling in Pakistan illegally

ISLAMABAD – The authorities have expressed their concern over the Afghan Shia Hazaras, who had crossed over to Pakistan after Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and are settling in Pakistan illegally. According to sources in the local police and district administration, a local Shia organization has been facilitating illegal Afghans while making arrangements for their residence, medical and food in Islamabad. A cell has been established by the local organization in Islamabad to accommodate the Afghan Shia Hazaras and, according to the sources, around 30 Afghan families have already been accommodated by this cell in various locations of the twin cities including Jhangi Syedaan and Barakahu in Islamabad, and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed in Rawalpindi. The authorities concerned while terming the activities of the local organization as averse to the policy of government of Pakistan have expressed concern that if this practice continues, more such Afghan nationals/families will also be encouraged to get facilitation through the said local Shia organization.

Afghanistan Shia Hazaras were amongst those who heard the news of Kabul’s fall to the Taliban with fear. Hazaras once again found themselves a target of the Taliban.