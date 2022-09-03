Agha Steel signs accord with Gulberg Mall and Signature Living

KARACHI – Agha Steel Industries Ltd., a renowned steel manufacturing company in Pakistan, has signed an accord with Gulberg Mall and Signature Living to solely supply Green Electric Arc Furnace Technology steel rebars to their mega project, making it Islamabad’s first eco-friendly green structure project.

Speaking at the event, Zeeshan Ahmed (CEO Gulberg Mall and Signature Living) said: “This is our dream project and we are fully committed to go green as this aligns with our long-term goal of becoming an eco-friendly company, providing our customers with solutions that are in line with the utmost stringent global sustainability standards.”

He also said, “We chose Agha Steel as our exclusive steel provider because they are the only steel manufacturer in Pakistan using an Eco-friendly Electric Arc Furnace Technology to produce steel and at the same time giving us the confidence regarding the structural integrity of our project, keeping in mind that Islamabad lies on an earthquake prone belt.”

At the signing ceremony, Hussain Agha, CEO of Agha Steel Industries Ltd, said: “We are elated to be entering into this arrangement with Gulberg Mall and Signature Living for providing steel to Islamabad’s First Eco-Friendly Green Structure Project. It is a great initiative and I feel it is high time that we all play our part towards environment protection, as we can already see the devastating effects of climate change with the recent floods in Pakistan that has put our Nation’s Infrastructure to test. We, at Agha Steel, are committed to ensuring that we do everything we can to pursue a sustainable future for our generations to come.”

Agha Steel Industries commenced the Green Steel Revolution through ESG initiatives by inaugurating a 2.25-megawatt solar power project and signing a term sheet with Engro Energy for further renewable energy commitments. It is estimated that once Agha Steel installs MiDa technology in 2023, it would reduce its electricity consumption by a hefty 20% and its production losses in terms of raw material would be reduced by 8%.

Hussain Agha concluded by stating that Agha Steel utilizes scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace(EAF) technology for producing 100% refined green steel. “By using recycled scrap for our raw material, we reduce the need for natural resources. Our CO2 Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption intensities are approximately 7 times less than the global steel making average, making the Green Arc Furnace Technology environmentally friendly.”