Assistance from global partners vital in relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: COAS

RAWALPINDI    –    British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and offered UK’s support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need amid devastating floods.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role for enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. COAS thanked for the UK’s support and reiterated that ‘assistance from our global partners’ would be vital in relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected.

