Atta Tarar criticizes Imran Khan for holding rallies amid floods

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Saturday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for holding public rallies amid massive floods in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, PML-N leader said that Imran Khan is spending 200-300 million per public rally. PTI Chairman does not care about flood affectees, he added.

The premier’s aide further said that incumbent coalition government does not believe in political victimization.