Balochistan govt uses helicopter to deliver relief goods in unreachable areas

Heavy rain, floods wash away major connecting roads, other infrastructure in entire province of Balochsitan



QUETTA – The Balochistan government, in order to ensure its maximum outreach to remote and far flung flood-hit areas, is carrying out relief operations through its helicopter. Heavy rain and floods have washed away major connecting roads and other infrastructure in almost the entire province of Balochsitan.

The devastation caused to communication and infrastructure forced the provincial government to engage its helicopter for relief operations in areas otherwise unreachable.

“About 1,400 kilogrammes of relief goods have been delivered to the flood-ravaged people in the Sani area of district Kachi,” Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo’s Press Secretary said on Friday. In a statement issued here, the press secretary said that the relief goods handed over to the affectees included cooked and uncooked food and other essential items.

Balcohsitan CM appoints Farah as FAC on humanitarian assistance

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has appointed Farah Azeem Shah as Foreign Aid Coordinator (FAC) on Humanitarian Assistance.

The spokesperson of Balochistan government, Farah Azeem Shah was assigned additional charge for making effective coordination with Pakistan’s friendly countries and non-governmental welfare organisations interested in helping the flood affected people of Balochistan. Farah Azim Shah has also been a member of the Balochistan Assembly and the head of Iman Trust.

Rain and flood have rendered tens of thousands of people in Balochistan as homeless.

Since the rehabilitation and relief of the victims is not possible without the support of donor agencies and friendly countries, Balochistan government has taken a timely decision to make coordination with those willing to help calamity-stricken people of Balochistan.

While hailing the appointment of Farah, the representatives of NGOs and social circles have said that “it will make it easier for donor agencies and charitable institutions to support the government and the victims more effectively”.