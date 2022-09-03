Balochistan ride to win on Shan’s 53*; Salman Agha’s 5-10 crushes Central Punjab

Lahore – Shan Masood continued his impressive form Friday as his 39-ball 53 not out handed Balochistan a five-wicket win over Sindh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. This was the first win for a chasing side in the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23. The second match of the day belonged to Southern Punjab captain Salman Ali Agha as his incredible bowling figures of five for 10 scripted a commanding 86-run win over Central Punjab. This was all-rounder’s maiden five-fer. That Balochistan won their second match of the tournament was due to Shan Masood’s unbeaten 53 off 39 as the left-handed batter steered his side to the win in the penultimate over. As Balochistan crossed the line with seven balls spare, they also became the first team in this year’s edition of the National T20 to successfully chase a target. Opener Zain Abbas smashed 65 off 44 (10 fours) as Southern Punjab set 166 for Central Punjab. They were skittled out for mere 79 in 14.3 overs thanks to a terrific show with the ball by Salman Ali Agha.