China pledges to send more relief aid to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – China has said that it has been closely following the situation and responded immediately making every effort to provide relief assistance to the flood-affected people.

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that his country will send several batches of urgently-needed supplies to Pakistan successively.

Early this week, the latest batch of China’s aid for Pakistani flood victims consisting of 3,000 tents reached Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi.

According to Wang, following the latest batch of tents, the remaining supplies will be transported to the disaster-stricken areas as soon as possible. Those tents were collected from China’s Sichuan province, which suffered devastating earthquake in 2008.

The Red Cross Society of China provided $300,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society. The Chinese enterprises in Balochistan province donated $250,000 on September1 to the flood victims of the province.

“In China, provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the Central Government are acting in various ways to express sympathy or support to Pakistan,” he said.

The China International Development Cooperation Agency has set up a joint working group with Pakistan on the implementation of follow-up cooperation in emergency relief,” said Wang.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Embassy in China is appealing to relevant organizations, enterprises and caring people to raise funds, tents and other necessary relief materials, according to reports.