Commissioner holds meeting to reviews prices

SARGODHA – Commissioner Maryam Khan on Friday directed the deputy commissioners of four districts to keep an eye on demand and supply of daily use items. She issued these orders in a review meeting regarding price control of items in which deputy commissioners and officers of departments concerned participated. The commissioner also directed the deputy commissioners to make a duty roster of officers to ensure monitoring of auction in vegetable and fruit markets. On this occasion, the meeting was informed that price magistrates conducted 35,175 inspections in a week in four districts while a fine of Rs 3.9 million was imposed on shopkeepers and cases were registered besides sealing shops. In the meeting, details of supplying fertilizer to farmers through e-fertilizer system across the division were also presented.