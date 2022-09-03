News Desk

DC Muzaffargarh stresses promotion of women entrepreneurs

Deputy commissioner Ali Anan Qamar has said that facilitating girls in getting an education is the responsibility of both parents and society so that they could become self-dependent and play role in the national economy.

He expressed these views at an event organised by the Literacy Department and National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) at Zila Council Hall on Saturday in connection with World Literacy Day due on September 8.

He cited an example of Bangladesh’s progress where women entrepreneurs played a key role in the national economy and development. He said that literacy was needed for every individual to eradicate poverty. He said that every man and woman needed to learn how to write and read. The DC condemned child marriage and said such menaces could be fought only through education. He said women entrepreneurs were full of talent and promoting them was the key focus of the district administration so that they could increase exports and play a more effective role in the economic development of the country.

Scores of teachers, students and civil society representatives participated in the vent.

Ali Annan Qamar said Pakistan had a 60 percent literacy rate and luckily Muzaffargarh district had a better enrollment of students in past few years.

