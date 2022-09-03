Agencies

DC reviews flood relief camp

KASUR    –    Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal on Friday visited a relief camp set up  for flood-stricken people in Divisional Public School (DPS). Principal Colonel (retd) Muhammad Adeel and Administrator Jahangir Chopra were also present. The DC said the district administration was making efforts to provide relief to flood victims in  this difficult time, added that relief items were being sent to Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur  and other districts.  He appealed to people to contribute generously to help the flood-hit people so that maximum  assistance could be provided to them.

