Our Staff Reporter

Dengue awareness drive launched in Dara Adam Khel

PESHAWAR    –    Dengue Focal Person Misal Khan (TSD Dara Kohat) and DMU In charge   distributed pamphlets and brochures in a dengue awareness campaign.

Moreover, pamphlets and brochures of dengue safety measures were also given to malaria supervisor and his team for onward distribution in public to raise awareness.

Meanwhile, outdoor dengue larval surveillance was performed by health staff, TMA staff and LHW at various sites in Dara Adam Khel villages and Dara Bazaar. While Awareness sessions were conducted, larviciding with temiphos was carried out in solar air coolers and mechanical sweating was done.

