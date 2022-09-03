Falcons smuggling bid foiled

KHYBER – An attempt of smuggling precious birds from Pakistan to Afghanistan was foiled at Torkham when the officials seized seven falcons on Thursday evening.

In a joint operation carried out by Wildlife and Custom departments, a team of the district Forest / Wildlife recovered seven falcons that were being taken illegally across the border somewhere in Afghanistan in a Kabul-bound truck holding a number plate (AAY-629).

An alleged bird smuggler identified as Ghulam Mustafa was taken into custody for investigation, the official informed.

According to Wildlife officials, the birds will be set free in their natural habitat after the completion of legal formalities.