Floods destruction

There is massive destruction all over. Apart from the loss of lives and kutcha dwelling, nearly 70% of cotton crop has been destroyed adding to it potato and tomato crops besides other minor ones. Wheat and rice stored for family use have been swept away. Loss of cattle is very significant as well besides local fish farms all in interior Sindh. Baluchistan, KPK and Punjab are no different. Road infrastructure was adversely impacted. Everybody should organise relief goods distribution.

In the wake of the growing looming crises, it is foremost for all patriotic political parties to announce a ceasefire on exhausting and spending their efforts and resources on jalsas and vendetta against each other for the time being and devote their energies and resources towards helping and rehabilitating the hapless.

People will not excuse them for this apathy towards the multiple crises, in which they, their children, dear ones, cattle and basic needs of survival are annihilating etc. Well-off and technical people should go to the affected areas and render whatever is possible within their means. We should stand up as a nation and contribute our bit in dealing with this national catastrophe.

PERVAIZ SALEH,

Karachi.

More Stories
Editorials

More Provinces

Letters

Imposing super tax

Letters

Economic support for Afghanistan

Letters

The outbreak of Cholera

Letters

Grievances of Sindhis

Columns

PAF: Past, present and future

Opinion

Past in Perspective

Letters

Water is life

Letters

Major failures of the UN

Letters

Mistakes made

1 of 624

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More