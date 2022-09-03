Floods destruction

There is massive destruction all over. Apart from the loss of lives and kutcha dwelling, nearly 70% of cotton crop has been destroyed adding to it potato and tomato crops besides other minor ones. Wheat and rice stored for family use have been swept away. Loss of cattle is very significant as well besides local fish farms all in interior Sindh. Baluchistan, KPK and Punjab are no different. Road infrastructure was adversely impacted. Everybody should organise relief goods distribution.

In the wake of the growing looming crises, it is foremost for all patriotic political parties to announce a ceasefire on exhausting and spending their efforts and resources on jalsas and vendetta against each other for the time being and devote their energies and resources towards helping and rehabilitating the hapless.

People will not excuse them for this apathy towards the multiple crises, in which they, their children, dear ones, cattle and basic needs of survival are annihilating etc. Well-off and technical people should go to the affected areas and render whatever is possible within their means. We should stand up as a nation and contribute our bit in dealing with this national catastrophe.

PERVAIZ SALEH,

Karachi.