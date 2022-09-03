News Desk

Former PM holding concerts as Pakistan faces biggest disaster: FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said Pakistan is facing the biggest disaster in history but the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is holding concerts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Pakistan is facing the biggest disaster in our history. 1/3 of our country is underwater! 1/7 citizens affected, 35 million ppl! ex PM is holding concerts in KP & Punjab.CMs busy organizing his events instead of helping flood victims. Shameful, pehaly insan bano, phir siyasatdan bano!”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM directs authorities concerned to work with devotion to resolve problems of flood victims

National

Imran Khan responsible for current economic crisis in country: Marriyum

National

Pakistan HC briefs UK diaspora and charities on floods in Pakistan

National

Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media story on flood relief work

National

Can mediate between stakeholders on important issues: President Alvi

National

Kalabagh dam will be constructed after Imran’s election as PM: CM Elahi

National

Those who criticised PTI govt have now kowtowed before IMF: Imran Khan

National

Flood-affected people need ‘healing’ not Imran’s dirty politics in testing times: Musadik

National

Flood affectees won’t be left alone: PM Shehbaz

National

NAB inquiry against Manzoor Wassan closed

1 of 8,960

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More