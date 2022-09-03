APP

Gold price up by Rs3000 per tola

ISLAMABAD -The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3000 on Friday and was sold at Rs.144,000 against its sale at Rs.141,000 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.2572 and was sold at Rs123,457 against Rs.120,885 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.113,169 against Rs. 110,811, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1480 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.8.58 to Rs.1268.86. The price of gold in international market went up by $3 and was sold at $1705 against its sale at $1702, the association reported.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Annual SPI-based weekly inflation jumps to all time high of 45.5 percent

Business

PIAF for serious measures as rupee volatility continues despite IMF package

Business

Exports up by 3.75pc in 2 months

Business

Regional exports rise 8.57pc

Business

PSX loses 150 points

Business

Rupee sheds 37 paisas against dollar

Business

CPEC presents enormous growth opportunities for SMEs

Business

JS Global appointed financial advisor for listing of eight IT/ITeS companies by PSEB

Business

Nestlé, NUST commemorate World Water Week

Business

Prices increased by companies: USC

1 of 4,140

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More