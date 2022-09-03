Govt employees donate relief items for flood affectees

Peshawar – Relief items for flood affectees, donated by government servants of the Civil Secretariat have been dispatched to the affected areas under the supervision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash.

The relief items comprised ration, clothes and other household items. Addressing the members of the Civil Secretariat Coordination Council, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash mentioned that different localities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been adversely affected by the recent floods. Reconstruction of these areas and rehabilitation of displaced families is our top priority.

Appreciating the efforts of relief workers from the government, semi-government and private organizations, NGOs, social workers and health workers, the chief secretary said that education and health employees from both public and private sectors, along with the general public, have always joined hands to fight calamities.