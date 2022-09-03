Grievances of Sindhis

Sindh has been under the rule of the Pakistan People’s Party for two decades. There seem to be no regional developments in the villages of Sindh. The locals of Sindh are still struggling for basic infrastructure and developments which can be seen nowadays as the rain hunted the backward areas of Sindh.

For almost two months, it has been raining in Sindh which has now resulted in the form of flooding. The locals of Sindh are suffering from floods, getting homeless, and struggling to survive but there is no response from the government of Sindh. Almost two hundred people have died due to a lack of immediate aid. The PPP government always failed to provide immediate relief in case of any emergency to the locals.

This continuous rain and floods have made life much more difficult for these locals of Sindh. They don’t have food to eat, or clothes to wear, become homeless due to the flood, and are living on the roads. They are demanding their rights from their government. They want basic facilities from their government.

SAQIB HUSSAIN MUGHERI,

Shahdadkot.