Staff Reporter

HBL PSL Governing Council meeting takes place

LAHORE – The Governing Council of the HBL Pakistan Super League met here on Friday at the National High Performance Centre. All six PSL franchises were represented along with PCB officials, who are members of the GC. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting. The meeting started with the PCB chief congratulating the GC on a hugely successful and record-breaking PSL-7 edition, which was the first one ever to be staged in Pakistan uninterrupted since the start of the league in 2016. The successful organisation of the tournament was made possible despite significant external challenges and record revenue and viewership was attained through the two action-packed leagues in Karachi and Lahore. Some important discussions around the scheduling for the next edition of the HBL PSL were made. It was decided that the HBL PSL-8 will run from 9 February to 19 March 2023. At least four venues will be used for hosting the matches, including Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan. Further discussions for firming up the detailed schedule will take place between the franchises and the PCB in due course. The franchises were also given an update on the status of accounts for HBL PSL-7. During the GC an update was provided in respect of commercial matters related to HBL PSL 7 and HBL PSL 8. Follow-up meetings will commence next week to finalise plans for HBL PSL-8 with all in agreement to work closely in the build-up to HBL PSL 8 to achieve their common goals for the league.

 

More Stories
Business

Prices increased by companies: USC

Business

FFC Goth Machhi initiates relief campaign for flood affectees

Business

Proton streamlines deliveries of ‘locally assembled’ Proton X70, Proton Saga

Business

Agha Steel signs accord with Gulberg Mall and Signature Living

Business

EZ Wage, 1LINK sign pact

Entertainment

British Council launches virtual museum at NCA

Lahore

Flood-hit districts asked to give anti-polio drops to left-out children

Entertainment

Death anniversary of Ahmad Rahi observed

Entertainment

Japan’s Okinawa braces for lashing from Typhoon Hinnamnor

Newspaper

Pakistan cruise into Super Four after record win against Hong Kong

1 of 3,916

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More