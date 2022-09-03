High prices of vegetables irk citizens

Rawalpindi-Shopkeepers, vendors and hand-push cart owners have launched a looting spree in the district by selling vegetables at skyrocketing prices.

Surprisingly, the high-ups of district government including price magistrates are not taking any action against profiteers and hoarders. The negligence on part of district government has made lives of poor class and middle class miserable as they can’t purchase vegetables at such high rates.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers and vendors said the prices of vegetables have been jacked up after a disruption in their supply on account of devastating floods originating from heavy rains.

During a survey conducted by The Nation on Friday, it has been learnt that the shopkeepers at Chungi Number 20, Ali Town, Dhamial, Dehgal, Adiala, Morgah, Katcheri, Jhanda, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Dheri Hassanabad, Tulsa, Lalazar, Lal Kurti, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chakra, Shalley Valley, Pirwadhai Mor, IJP Road, Raja Bazaar, Murree Road, Waris Khan, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market, Faizabad, Double Road, Shamasabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Kuri Road, Muslim Town, Sadiqabad, Chah Sultan, Rawal Road, Airport Road and Gulzar-e-Quaid are selling vegetables at exorbitant prices.

In these areas, onion is being sold at Rs 200 per kg; tomato Rs 240 per kg; potato Rs 100 per kg; ginger Rs 600 per kg; garlic Rs 400 per kg and lemon at Rs 600 per kg. Similarly, shopkeepers are charging Rs 100 to Rs 300 extra for all vegetables.

Scores of citizens said the vegetables are being sold at rates higher than the official rates.

“What should we do? Where should we go? We can’t see our children dying due hunger. We can’t afford vegetables at high rates,” said Rana Basharat, a plumber, while talking to The Nation.

He said the shopkeepers are looting public with both hands by selling vegetables on high rates and citing heavy rainfall and flood a reason behind price hike.

He demanded Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi to initiate legal action against profiteers.

Sana Raja, a house wife, said that the prices of vegetable have gone out of reach. She said she could only buy a few vegetables and onion against Rs 1000 from a vendor. She appealed the government to launch campaign against the profiteers.

On the other hand, acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Flt Lt (Retd) Tahir Farooq paid a visit to vegetable market in Islamabad to review the prices of the edibles.

According to district government spokesman, the Commissioner checked prices of vegetables, fruits and other edibles and ordered the subordinates to ensure the provision of vegetables on fixed prices.

He also directed the SPMs to initiate legal action against suppliers and shopkeepers involved in over charging.

The commissioner also asked the management of the vegetable and fruit market to follow the SOPs of government to overwhelm dengue larvae.