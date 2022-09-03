I can mediate for consensus on key apppointments, polls date, economic charter: Dr Alvi

| President says all institutions, including judiciary and army, should not be used for political point-scoring.

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has said that though he, as the President, did not have a constitutional obligation to play a role to defuse the current political polarisation, yet with consent of all stakeholders, he will volunteer in his personal capacity to mediate among stakeholders on major questions faced by the country, including the date of next elections, consensus-based economic charter, and the way forward on making key appointments.

The President expressed these remarks during a meeting with senior media persons, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Friday.

Replying to another question, the President said that all institutions, including judiciary and army, should not be used for political point-scoring, as such comments were not in the greater national interest.

The President called upon all governments and political parties to pause politics and urged all stakeholders to launch a nationwide drive to mobilize people of Pakistan, businesses, civil society and humanitarian organizations to assist civil and military administrations in their rescue and relief efforts to rehabilitate the flood victims and for the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Suhail Warraich, Gauhar Zahid Malik, Awais Rauf and Nawab Kaifee attended the meeting. Talking about his visit to flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern Punjab, and the low-lying areas of Sindh and Balochistan, the President said that this unprecedented catastrophe had been induced due to global warming and climate change whereas Pakistan contributed less than 1% to the global carbon emissions.

He further said that the developed world, being the major contributor to global warming and climate change, should proportionally bear the burden of rescue and relief operations, reconstruction of damaged communication infrastructure, rebuilding the destroyed houses and compensating the people for lost property, livestock and standing crops.

The President highlighted that the climate catastrophe had affected more than 33 million people; 1,100 people including over 350 children had lost their lives; more than 1,600 people had been injured; over 1 million houses had been partially or completely destroyed; entire villages had been wiped out; over 735,000 livestock had perished; 2 million acres of crops had been inundated, and the communications infrastructure had been severely damaged.

He also emphasized the need to launch a nationwide drive for increasing the forest cover in the country, shifting from fossil fuels to alternative means of energy and building delay-action and large dams to minimize the effects of climate change.

He said that we needed to understand that any comment, narrative or analysis, having the potential to create division within the institutions or between the institutions and people of Pakistan, could never be in our national interest.

He called upon all the political parties, opinion leaders, eminent members of the civil society and the media persons to remain within the confines of Article 19 of the Constitution and relevant laws and regulations while discussing or commenting on institutions.

President appreciated the role of the mass media in the country and said that almost 90% of social media was providing knowledge, information, education and entertainment to the masses at no or nominal cost which was a healthy trend.

“Certain individuals or groups who are followers of certain political parties or a leader use social media for trolling and starting insulting and derogatory trends against certain individuals and institutions without the knowledge or consent of the political par…