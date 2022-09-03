Staff Reporter

IGP for extra-ordinary security at all BISP centres

KARACHI -Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday ordered extra-ordinary security at all the centers of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) across the province. The security will ensure that the deserving women coming to collect the aid money could be protected from criminals/agent mafia. According to spokesman for Sindh Police, the IGP had issued orders to beef up the security at BISP centers since the distribution of special grants to women of flood-affected areas through BISP had commenced in 22 districts and 111 tehsils of Sindh. He further said for the purpose, special responsibilities should be assigned to women police personnel and lady health workers should be appointed with coordination of the district administration in the districts where the workforce of women police personnel is less. The IGP directed the police to ensure strict legal action against those who take commission for obtaining BISP assistance funds or those who steal money through forgery/fraud from deserving women. Such accused must be arrested and FIRs be registered against them. The police spokesman informed that so far out total 202 nominated accused allegedly involved in taking commission or any fraud/forgery with flood affected women, 140 had been arrested from across the province and 93 cases had also been registered.

More Stories
Business

Prices increased by companies: USC

Business

FFC Goth Machhi initiates relief campaign for flood affectees

Business

Proton streamlines deliveries of ‘locally assembled’ Proton X70, Proton Saga

Business

Agha Steel signs accord with Gulberg Mall and Signature Living

Business

EZ Wage, 1LINK sign pact

Entertainment

British Council launches virtual museum at NCA

Lahore

Flood-hit districts asked to give anti-polio drops to left-out children

Entertainment

Death anniversary of Ahmad Rahi observed

Entertainment

Japan’s Okinawa braces for lashing from Typhoon Hinnamnor

Newspaper

Pakistan cruise into Super Four after record win against Hong Kong

1 of 2,029

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More