IHC summons CDA chairman in person in case related to non-payment of compensations to land affectees

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to appear before the court in person on the next hearing in a case related to non-payment of compensations to the land affectees of different sectors of the capital. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the case and summoned the Chairman CDA to appear before the court on September 16. The IHC Chief Justice also directed the Chairman CDA to clarify that why the compensation was yet to be paid. He added that it was a grave issue which was being dealt normally.

During the hearing of the case, Justice Athar remarked that the CDA had failed to satisfy the court in the matter. He maintained that non-payment of the admitted compensation was a violation of the basic human rights.

He remarked that these lands were acquired from the owners about 40 years ago but unfortunately they were still waiting for the compensation. The court observed that the CDA had allotted 22,000 plots to its chairmen and members.

The court said that whether the CDA wanted it to initiate contempt of court proceedings against chairman CDA. He added that the civic body was serving others instead of the public. The IHC Chief Justice also remarked that the state has failed in giving rights to its citizens.

During the proceedings, the victims complained that even their children had grown up now and have nowhere to go without the compensation.

Justice Athar said that the issue was quite serious but is being treated like a normal case. He further expressed his dismay over the fact that the lands were taken 40 years ago by the CDA, which has since allotted 22,000 plots to its chairman and its members but has failed to compensate the victims, going against court orders.

He also said that those who lost their lands have been given nothing in return. He further said that it appeared that the authority was busy serving someone else.

Later, the court summoned Chairman CDA on the next date of hearing and deferred the proceeding till September 16.