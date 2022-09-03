News Desk

Imran Khan to visit flood-hit areas in South Punjab today

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit the flood-affected areas in South Punjab today to review the damages caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods.

According to details, the former premier will visit the flood-hit Rajanpur district to review the damages caused by flash floods. Imran Khan will also visit Rojhan Tehsil of Rajanpur and meet flood-affectees of the area.

He will be briefed about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the district including food supply and basic health facilities to the displaced people.

The PTI Chairman will also address a public gathering in Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium today. Almost 15,000 chairs have been installed in the stadium while two-storey stage was set up.

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan hinted at another long march towards Islamabad if the coalition government continues using negative tactics against his political party.

Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering in Gujrat, warned the coalition government of another long march towards Islamabad if it continues negative tactics against PTI. He announced that the PTI’s movement will march to Islamabad and the current rulers will find no place to hide in the federal capital.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

50,000 flood affectees provided relief at Pak Army camps: DG ISPR

National

Indus River in high flood at Sindh’s three barrages

Karachi

UAE, Qatar special planes carrying relief goods arrive in Karachi

National

US to send military aid mission to flood-ravaged Pakistan

Islamabad

Power supply in 46 power grid stations restored on PM’s directive

National

Punjab govt transfers its eight officials

Lahore

Seven PML-N MPAs file bail pleas in PA hooliganism case

Islamabad

National Flood Response and Coordination Center holds first meeting, reviews flood situation

Islamabad

IHC to take up contempt case against ex-chief Judge GB

Karachi

Karachi by-polls: ECP directs IG Sindh to withdraw transfer of cops

1 of 8,967

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More