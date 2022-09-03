Imran urges people to get ready for street protests

n PTI chief claims coalition govt will not ‘win this match come what may’ n CM Elahi sees Imran next PM with two-third majority n Moonis suggests Maryam to being back her father.

GUJRAT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that those who used to criticise his government for ‘bowing down’ before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) now have themselves kowtowed before the international lender.

Addressing a massive rally in Gujrat, the former prime minister said that we have to respect ourselves if we want the world to respect us. “Today’s rally has broken all previous records of rallies held in Gujrat,” he said and also mentioned the increasing diesel price. When my government was toppled through conspiracy, the price of petrol was Rs150 and diesel Rs145, he said, adding that he was trying to wake the nation up.

The former PM went on say that the people of Gujrat had strong political awareness and urged the youth to set the highest targets and aims and see the biggest dreams in their lives as this thought would bring them to the highest place in the world.

Khan maintained that Pakistani youth had always gained respect and honour in the world due to their talent and hardworking. The PTI chairman further said that the nation does not progress until true freedom, adding that slaves cannot progress but can only become good slaves.

Also Imran Khan once again warned the government against “victimising” leaders of PTI, and if they continued to do so, his movement would head to Islamabad and “no leader will be able find any place to hide”.

Firing broadsides at the government, the stronghold of allies PML-Q, Imran said the “cruel treatment” of his party leader Shahbaz Gill, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and journalists like Jameel Farooqui should stop, warning that the continuation of such actions would have consequences.

He said the coalition government won’t “win this match come what may”.

Imran called upon the youth of the country to “gear up” for the challenge ahead and prepare themselves for the movement against the government — whom he repeatedly called “imported”.

“This imported government took charge of the government through a conspiracy and their main aim was to quash their corruption cases,” Imran said, while urging people to take to the streets in large numbers when he signals them. He bashed the incumbent government for complaining about inflation when the PTI was in power.

Imran claimed he was ousted as he wanted “people-friendly foreign policy”. “If Russia gives us oil at 30 per cent discount then why I should not buy it? If India can purchase oil at cheaper rate, then why cant we?” he asked.

Calling PM Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman the “three stooges”, Imran said the trio “colluded with their foreign bosses” to topple an elected government in order to get reprieve in corruption cases. “I am hopeful this revolution will take this country to a point which was envisioned by our founding fathers,” he added.

CM Elahi sees Imran Khan next PM with two-third majority

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday said that the Kalabagh dam will be constructed after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will become the prime minister with a two-thirds majority.

Addressing a rally, Punjab CM Elahi expressed his gratitude to PTI Chairman and party workers. He said that no one but Imran Khan can built the Kalabagh dam. Assuring the PTI Chairman that Gujrat is ‘land of loyalty, CM Elahi said that there is no war in the country in which the sons of Gujrat have not embraced martyrdom, adding that they are also the recipients of Nishan-i-Haider.

Saying that education has changed environment of Gujrat, Parvez Elahi lashed out at former Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz, said that he [Hamza] distributed laptop in Gujrat and asked the university students to remember the PML-N, but the students straightaway said that they will remember those who built the university.

He said that another huge university is being built in Gujrat because education is the only way that can bring change in the country, adding that industries are also being built in Gujrat. Claiming that Shehbaz Sharif has scrapped the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, CM Elahi vowed to increase the number of beds in cardiology to 500, adding that now there will be no need to go to India and Europe for treatment and the patients will be treated through modern machines.

Punjab CM said that he and the PTI Chairman went to flood-stricken areas. “We are giving all the relief goods to Imran Khan,” he added. Commending the overseas Pakistanis, CM Elahi further said that they gave a lot of money to Imran Khan.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Moonis Elahi came down hard on PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and asked her to bring back her father if she wanted to do politics. “This is called Jalsa (massive rally). You can’t do politics. Bring back your father,” Moonis said. He went on to say that the entire PML-N and PDM leadership could not be considered ‘equal to our Khan Shaib.”