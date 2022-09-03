Indus River in high flood at Sindh’s three barrages

Indus River raging in high flood in Sindh at Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages with above five lac cusecs of water, as hundreds of acres of paddy and other crops drowned in water.

Flood water of Indus River pressing protective dykes and embankments in ferocious flooding.

Indus river has been in high flood at Guddu Barrage with the water inflow and outflow measured 5,53,183 cusecs. The river has also been in high flood at Sukkur Barrage with the water inflow and outflow measured 5,59,998 cusecs. At Kotri Barrage water inflow has been 5,13,669 cusecs and outflow measured 5,03,464 cusecs.

According to barrage sources, an upsurge in the water level in the river has been expected at Guddu in next 24 hours. Hundreds of villages have submerged in river flooding and standing paddy crops on hundreds of acres has drowned in the water.

Indus River water inflow at Tarbela has been 1,70,300 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,69,500 cusecs. The water level is returning to normal at Tarbela dam, Flood Forecasting Division earlier said.

The water inflow in river at Kalabagh has been 1,91,395 cusecs and discharge measured 1,83,363 cusecs. The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 2,36,027 cusecs and discharge measured 2,05,288 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Taunsa Barrage has dropped to 2,13,161 cusecs, while outflow has been 2,08,162 cusecs, according to the water record.

Several villages in katcha area of Sukkur, Ghotki and Shikarpur districts have submerged under the river water.