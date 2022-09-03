Irrigation Minister orders removal of two superintendent engineers

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has ordered removal from service of two superintendent engineers and suspension of another from the Irrigation Department over negligence during the flood duties.

Shoro has issued an order for dismissal from the services of two superintendent engineers including SE Southern Circle District Dadu Alam Rahpoto and SE District Khairpur Circle Zahid Qureshi, while SE Saleem Raza Mughal over negligence in their duties, said a statement on Friday.

An FIR has been ordered to be registered against Saleem Raza Mugal for neglecting his responsibility at the Rohri Canal. On this occasion, he said that in the view of recent flood emergency situation, if any officer found neglecting his or her duties during flood emergency, they will not be tolerated and strict action would be initiated against such officers. Meanwhile, Jam Khan Shoro reviewed the water situation in Manchhar Lake and later he visited Aral head and Aral Tail near Sehwan to review the water flow situation. The concerned officials of the Irrigation Department briefed him pertaining the discharge of water at Aral head and Tail.