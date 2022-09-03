Our Staff Reporter

Irrigation Minister orders removal of two superintendent engineers

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has ordered removal from service of two superintendent engineers and suspension of another from the Irrigation Department over negligence during the flood duties.
Shoro has issued an order for dismissal from the services of two superintendent engineers including SE Southern Circle District Dadu Alam Rahpoto and SE District Khairpur Circle Zahid Qureshi, while SE Saleem Raza Mughal over negligence in their duties, said a statement on Friday.
An FIR has been ordered to be registered against Saleem Raza Mugal for neglecting his responsibility at the Rohri Canal. On this occasion, he said that in the view of recent flood emergency situation, if any officer found neglecting his or her duties during flood emergency, they will not be tolerated and strict action would be initiated against such officers. Meanwhile, Jam Khan Shoro reviewed the water situation in Manchhar Lake and later he visited Aral head and Aral Tail near Sehwan to review the water flow situation. The concerned officials of the Irrigation Department briefed him pertaining the discharge of water at Aral head and Tail.

More Stories
Business

Prices increased by companies: USC

Business

FFC Goth Machhi initiates relief campaign for flood affectees

Business

Proton streamlines deliveries of ‘locally assembled’ Proton X70, Proton Saga

Business

Agha Steel signs accord with Gulberg Mall and Signature Living

Business

EZ Wage, 1LINK sign pact

Entertainment

British Council launches virtual museum at NCA

Lahore

Flood-hit districts asked to give anti-polio drops to left-out children

Entertainment

Death anniversary of Ahmad Rahi observed

Entertainment

Japan’s Okinawa braces for lashing from Typhoon Hinnamnor

Newspaper

Pakistan cruise into Super Four after record win against Hong Kong

1 of 2,029

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More