ITP accelerate action against violators of traffic laws

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have accelerated efforts against violators of traffic laws especially the bikers riding motorcycles without helmet and driving license, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

He said that ITP are working on actions against traffic violators under special directives of Deputy Inspector General Police (OPS) Islamabad to reduce accidents and to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic. All zonal DSPs and inspectors have advised to take strict action against all the motorists violating traffic rules especially against those bikers riding bikes without helmet and driving license.

ITP have constituted special squads to conduct operations throughout the city, and education wing will work to improve road safety awareness for the public on several highways of the capital.

All officers have instructed to deal with the citizens in a courteous manner as disrespect will not be tolerated and to take unbiased action against rule violators. In-charge beat inspectors will be answerable for their jurisdictions and that strict departmental action will be taken against under performers while those who work diligently will be rewarded for their efforts.

ITP have also appealed the citizens to follow traffic rules and assist police in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.