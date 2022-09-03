News Desk

Karachi by-polls: ECP directs IG Sindh to withdraw transfer of cops

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh to withdraw transfers of police officers from Karachi constituencies where by-elections are scheduled on September 25.

The provincial election commissioner has sent a communique to IG Punjab informing him that there is a ban on transfer and postings on three constituencies of National Assembly in Karachi that is NA-239, NA-246, and NA-237.

It said that SSP Shabbir Ahmed, SP Muhammad Imran were transferred despite a ban and therefore their transfers should be withdrawn immediately.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government transferred SSP District South Shabbir Ahmed to Larkana while SP South Muhammad Imran was also posted outside Karachi.

Recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to postpone local government elections in Karachi after receiving inputs from the Sindh government.

The decision was taken by the chief election commissioner citing reports received from the election commissioner Sindh and district administration.

However, the by-elections on 11 constituencies across the country including three in Karachi will go on as usual on September 25 and the ECP has not yet decided to postpone the by-polls.

