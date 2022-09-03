KSA vows to stand with flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia yesterday vowed to stand with Pakistan as the nation fights the devastating floods. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia and informed him about the latest situation of the disaster caused by floods and rains in Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto thanked Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan for expressing solidarity with the dire flood situation and also appreciated the friendly country for assurance of taking all possible measures to help Pakistan’s flood victims. Highlighting the government’s efforts, the Foreign Minister said that in addition to financial support, food packs, shelter items including tents, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) supplies were also being provided. The Saudi minister conveyed condolences on the loss of lives and material damage due to the floods and assured continued assistance in the provision of relief. Bilawal appreciated the provision of aid in the extraordinary flood situation and thanked Saudi Arabia for expressing solidarity and continuous assistance to the people affected by the floods.