Matteo Berrettini eliminates former champ Andy Murray at 2022 US Open

Italian Matteo Berrettini eliminated former champ, Andy Murray, from Great Britain at the 2022 US Open men’s singles tennis tournament Friday.

Berrettini beat Murray in four sets: 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-3 in the round 3 match.

The-26-year-old will take on Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the next round.

Berrettini, who is looking for his first Grand Slam title, made it to the 2021 Wimbledon final but lost to Serbian legend Novak Djokovic 7–6 (7–4), 4–6, 4–6, 3–6.

Two-time Olympic-gold-winner Murray has three Grand Slam titles under his belt — two Wimbledon wins in 2013 and 2016 and the US Open in 2012.

