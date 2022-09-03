Minister commits restoration of infrastructure on priority

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub has said that every sector of life has been affected by the floods, as some infrastructures of irrigation suffered heavy losses, while water channels and supply schemes were damaged in some areas.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the phase of rehabilitation and restoration has started across the province. The infrastructure of the irrigation will be restored on a priority basis so that the farmers do not have to face any problems.

The vast population of the province is directly or indirectly related to agriculture. He expressed these views during a meeting regarding the flood damage and restoration of the affected properties of the Irrigation Department.

Secretary Irrigation Ayaz Khan, Additional Secretary Irrigation Nawaz Khan, Chief Engineer North Ishaq Khan, Chief Engineer South Nasir Ghafoor, DG Small Dams Sahibzada Shabbir and other concerned officials including Chief Engineer merged area participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the provincial minister was briefed circle-wise about the damages caused by the flood while a detailed briefing was given regarding their restoration and rehabilitation.

Provincial minister said on this occasion that he would continue to visit the flood-affected areas of Charsadda, Nowshera and Mansehra to assess the damage.