Musaddiq warns of severe gas crisis in winters

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister of State for Petroleum Musaddiq Malik has warned that the country will face gas shortage during the upcoming winter season as buying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at $40 to $60 per MMBtu is beyond their purchasing power.

However, to mitigate the gas crisis in the winter season the government has directed three companies to import 50pc more LPG during winter season, the minister said this while addressing a press conference. He said that the previous government had failed to purchase LNG when the LNG market was down at $2/MMBtu and now it’s beyond their purchasing power to procure it at $40-$60/MMBtu. There will be a shortage of gas in winters, he said and added that to overcome the demand supply gap it has been decided that LPG will be imported from two countries. Three companies have been told to import 50pc more LPG this year as compared to last year. Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and PARCO Pearl Gas (Private) Limited (PPGL) are asked to import more LPG to mitigate the shortage.