Our Staff Reporter

NAB closes probe against Wassan in assets case

KARACHI – Following the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor’s disclosure that the bureau had closed the inquiry against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan in the assets beyond sources of income case for want of evidence, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday disposed of a petition in the case. On January 10, 2022, it has been reported that the anti-corruption watchdog had failed to file references against the PPP stalwart despite the passage of two years.
At the outset of the hearing, the SHC bench asked the NAB prosecutor that on the last hearing the court was told about closure of the inquiry against Wassan? The prosecutor informed the SHC that no decision had been taken as yet about fate of the inquiry as the matter was still pending at the NAB headquarters.

