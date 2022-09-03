News Desk

National Flood Response and Coordination Center holds first meeting, reviews flood situation

The first meeting of the National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC) was held on Saturday to review flood situation in the country.

According to details, the meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, was briefed about the ongoing disaster mitigation and relief efforts throughout the country.

NDMA Chairman, Flood Commission Chairman, ISPR DG and Met department officials were among the attendees of the meeting.

The government has established a “National Flood Response and Coordination Centre” to deal with the flood situation in the country and to rehabilitate the victims.

