Staff Reporter

Navy continuing relief activities in flood-hit areas

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy is continuing relief activities in the flood-affected areas of the country. In a statement, a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said supply of essential commodities to the flood victims in Dera Ismail Khan, Rajanpur and Sindh is being ensured through continued air and land operation. He said Pak-Navy, through medical camps and mobile medical teams, is providing medical assistance to flood victims. The spokesperson said marooned people in different areas have also been rescued and shifted to safer locations by Pakistan Navy.

