Nestlé, NUST commemorate World Water Week

ISLAMABAD – Nestlé Pakistan and the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) pledged to continue their role as water stewards in a panel discussion to commemorate World Water Week 2022.

The discussion focused on the need to use technology-based irrigation techniques to conserve water and increase yield simultaneously along the lines of this year’s theme ‘Seeing the Unseen: The Value of Water’.

In his opening remarks, Air Vice Marshal Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro Rector RIC-NUST, stressed for integration and indigenization of technology, highlighting that there was a need to work on practices that are suitable for Pakistan specific agriculture issues. “Industry-academia linkages for addressing the issues that could improve agricultural productivity are the need of the hour,” he said.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), emphasized on putting water at the core of action plans and policy. He said, “There is an urgent need for communities, companies and governments to come up with innovative solutions to secure water that can help maintain the balance between people and nature.”

Florence Rolle, Country Representative, UN Food & Agriculture Organisation also focused on the development and implementation of agricultural technology related policies to improve the productive efficiency of the farmers in Pakistan. “Developing a resource governance mechanism could help judicious use of the scarce resources such as water and land,” she said during the discussion.

Aatekah Mir-Khan, Senior Manager Public Affairs and Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan while emphasizing Nestlé’s flagship Caring for Water-Pakistan (C4W-Pakistan) initiative said, “As a responsible company, we have committed to regenerate the water cycle to create a positive water impact everywhere our waters business operates by 2025 through our Water Pledge.”

She further said, “C4W-Pakistan is a blueprint for gauging collective action and has three pillars: factories, communities, and agriculture. ”