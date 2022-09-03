PA ruckus: Court grants interim bail to Attaullah Tarar till 14th

LAHORE – A sessions court on Friday granted interim bail to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar till September 14 in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case. The court directed the special assistant to submit surety bonds of Rs50,000 for availing the relief of the interim bail. The court also sought a report from the police in the matter, on the next date of hearing, besides asking the special assistant to join investigations. Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal conducted the proceedings on bail application wherein Attaullah Tarar also appeared. The petitioner’s counsel Farhad Ali Shah argued before the court that his client was not involved in any ruckus but he was implicated in the matter on political basis. He submitted that all allegations leveled against his client were baseless. He pleaded with the court for grant of benefit bail to his client. The court, after hearing initial arguments, granted interim bail to the special assistant till September 14 and directed him to join the investigations besides seeking a report from the police. Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing then Deputy Speaker Dost M Mazari and other members during the assembly session held on April 16.